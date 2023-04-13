If you have always wondered what burlesque is all about, you’re not alone. Often thought of as tawdry, risqué, and sometimes blasphemous, Cybil Unrest and her burlesque troupe, Truth Or Dare Productions, are here not only to change your mind but to educate people on what burlesque actually is, and how it has changed throughout it extensive history.

Unrest, as she is called in the burlesque world, first became fascinated with the medium after a lifelong love for dance. Although ballet and jazz were her main forte, her interest in burlesque took over.

