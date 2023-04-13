If you have always wondered what burlesque is all about, you’re not alone. Often thought of as tawdry, risqué, and sometimes blasphemous, Cybil Unrest and her burlesque troupe, Truth Or Dare Productions, are here not only to change your mind but to educate people on what burlesque actually is, and how it has changed throughout it extensive history.
Unrest, as she is called in the burlesque world, first became fascinated with the medium after a lifelong love for dance. Although ballet and jazz were her main forte, her interest in burlesque took over.
“I started doing dance and then a bunch of the dance girls were like, oh have you ever done burlesque?” Unrest said. “They had just heard of it. And I had never heard of it. They said, ‘you basically just go five, six, seven, eight, and then something comes off.’ I was like, oh! Okay. That was a really fun introduction.”
Part of her interest was in the history of the dance, which dates back to medieval times when kings and queens were rulers of the land and the people in it.
“What drew me in is that there is just so much character and so much storytelling involved,” she said. “There was something about burlesque that it’s its own culture. And it has a very rich history. So it was very exciting when I started learning about (it).”
Through her studies, Unrest learned that the burlesque dancers who came before her were not only persecuted but often prosecuted for their performances.
“The history goes all over the place,” she continued. “There were can-cans, which was all about showing and your knickers that way. Not a lot of people know this but (burlesque) was actually the most risqué in the ‘20s because it was in the speakeasys and the speakeasys were already illegal because they were selling alcohol. They were doing wild, wild stuff because they were already in an illegal establishment.
“It was already taboo to do it and no one mainstream wanted to talk about it, but behind the scenes everybody was talking about it. That culture drew me in.”
This Saturday, April 15, Unrest’s Truth Or Dare troupe is holding a special benefit show called Cybil’s Spring Fling. Proceeds from the show are donated to legendary performers — some in their 80s and 90s — who travel to the Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas for what in some cases may be their final time on stage.
“The Burlesque Hall of Fame is a burlesque museum,” explained Unrest. “There’s Gypsy Lee Rose’s stuff in there. They are preserving the history of burlesque at the Burlesque Hall of Fame. Every year they do a showcase, and on the Sunday of that all the burlesque legends, so 80-90 year old men and women go and perform burlesque. (They) were doing it back in the day, and being arrested for it.
“(The benefit) helps to get them there to perform. So I was really excited about that.”
Also special to Cybil’s Spring Fling is that the extensive lineup will feature 11 of Unrest’s recent “graduates,” while the second half will feature some of her more regular performers.
Nick Federoff co-founded Truth Or Dare Productions with Unrest and now runs the shows day-of.
“Cybil’s whole effort is building the mountain of foundation that is below each one of these performances,” Federoff said. “Without that incredible effort and focus and cultural understanding, these shows wouldn’t happen.”
“I want to highlight that the legends were arrested,” he continued. “We’re seeing that trend again now. There’s legislation that’s being passed where drag is now illegal in certain places, where burlesque is illegal in certain places, and we’re seeing this reverse renaissance, understanding that it’s not a new thing. This is a historically important part of our ability to have freedom of expression. Burlesque is really at the core and origin of all that. That piece is vital to seeing why we continue.”
Truth Or Dare Productions is not lacking in the talent department. Aside from the skills the dancers show off, more and more people, Unrest said, are becoming interested in burlesque and in joining the troupe. Aside from nurturing young talent, Unrest would like for people to know more about the dance form before passing any judgment.
“People don’t know what burlesque is, so they get scared,” said Unrest. “When you don’t know what something is the fear comes in. And they are like, I don’t know what that is. I don’t know if I want it.”
Said Federoff: “When we look at that long term process of what we are a part of, it all does go back to the legends. They didn’t just go, ‘oh for a year we’re going to get real crazy.’ It was a constant, political, push for freedom of expression, and to view humans as something to be beautiful, not to be ashamed of.”
“It’s the answer to the question: what is burlesque?” said Unrest. “People will hear the word and revert back to what they know. These women and men when they go through this process, what you are attracted to, is confidence building. It builds your confidence as a human in this world to stand in your place and own it. People say ‘I don’t have dance experience or a perfect body.’ And I say, you’ve come to the right place because it’s about loving your body where you’re at right now. That is what burlesque is.”
Unrest is eager for people to just attend one of her shows, not just for entertainment at its most imaginative, but to gain a better understanding of what burlesque is and what it can be.
“Truth or Dare is my passion and it is here to stay. I want to do this until I absolutely can’t. I want to be one of the legends.”
Cybil’s Spring Fling takes place Saturday, April 15, at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. The lobby opens at 7:15 p.m. for pre-show wristband check-in and the performance begins at 9 p.m. Guests are welcome to leave the premises during this time. Ages 18+. Beer, wine, and treats will be available for purchase. For more information please visit Truth Or Dare Productions on Facebook.