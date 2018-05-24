Bear Yuba Land Trust gears up for Celebration of Trails Weekend and first Hike-A-Thon

DIFFICULTY: Easy to moderate (depending on distance and mobility level), .8 miles (wheelchair accessible) — 5 miles possible (moderate ascending and descending)

WHAT: Family Hike at Hirschman Trail with FREED

WHERE: More details coming soon. Watch BYLT.org for updates

WHAT: Walk on Wolf Creek Trail with Wolf Creek Community Alliance

WHERE: More details coming soon. Watch BYLT.org for updates

TRANSPORTATION: Yuba Bus shuttles to and from both locations all day Saturday

INFO: Pre-Registration required online at https://give.classy.org/BYLThikeathon or at Ales for Trails event on Friday, June 1, at Ol’ Republic Taphouse. Call 530-272-5994 x 211 for more information

WHERE: Pioneer Trail (future Pines to Mines Trail), Starts South of White Cloud Campground HWY 20, Ends Ol’ Republic Roadhouse (old 5 Mile House)

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 2.

WHAT: Fireside Chat: All About Trails with Hank Meals

On Tuesday, Nevada County Board of Supervisors voiced numerous reasons to support local trails for hiking, biking and equestrian riding — from health to the economy — while unanimously proclaiming Thursday, May 31, through June 3 as Celebration of Trails Weekend.

"The economy in this county depends heavily on trails," said Hank Weston, District 4 Supervisor.

"I'm a huge fan of hiking and trails," said Heidi Hall, District 1 Supervisor who along with Richard Anderson, District 5 Supervisor supports the future Pines to Mines Trail that will someday link the towns of Nevada City and Truckee. Hall hopes to participate with other outdoor recreationists in Bear Yuba Land Trust's first Hike-A-Thon on Saturday, June 2, during the region's biggest showcase of local trails — Celebration of Trails Weekend taking place Thursday, May 31, through June 3.

This year, the four day event will kick off with a Fireside Chat at Inn Town Campground featuring local trails author Hank Meals on Thursday, March 31; followed by an Ales for Trails event at ol' Republic Brewery Tap House on Friday, June 1; a Hike-A-Thon on the future Pines to Mines Trail and vendor villages at two locations with Yuba Bus shuttles running all day on Saturday, June 2; and concluding with a variety of work days, hikes and rides on local trails on Sunday, June 3.

This year's participants include: Bicyclists of Nevada County (BONC), Gold Country Trails Council, Pacific Crest Trail Association, Forest Trails Alliance, Yuba Trails Stewardship, Tahoe National Forest, Sierra Club-Sierra Nevada Group, State Parks, Sierra Fund, Two Chicks Beef Jerky, Gold Crush Climbing Gym, Mountain Recreation, Yuba Bus, KVMRx, Folk Trails Hiking Club, City of Grass Valley, City of Nevada City, County of Nevada, Nevada Irrigation District, Wolf Creek Community Alliance, FREED and more.

"Partnerships and collaboration help create the fabric that weaves our shared interests into the beautiful tapestry of the place we belong. We are inspired to contribute to this shared vision of connected trails between and within communities," said Zachi Anderson, Executive Director of Forest Trails Alliance.

"It is about a shared vision. We're looking forward to creating a dialogue with all user groups. This community can be a beacon for others," said Erika Seward, co-executive director of Bear Yuba Land Trust.

Bear Yuba Land Trust has built and maintains over 30 miles of trails locally, with the assistance of community donations and volunteers. Celebration of Trails Weekend is meant to showcase this work and the many trail organizations, businesses and state and federal agencies the Land Trust partners with each year to create a "Trail Town" epicenter in Nevada County.

"This really shows that Nevada County is on the leading edge showing other communities what to do," said Dan Miller, District 3 Supervisor.

"It's all about our health. It's healthy to get outside and enjoy the trails," said Terry Hundemer, Board Member of Bear Yuba Land Trust.

"I'm encouraged by the enthusiasm to keep moving forward with trails. We're looking at the big picture and connectivity," said Shaun Clarke, Land Access Manager for Bear Yuba Land Trust.

Check out the full schedule of activities at BYLT.org.

Laura Petersen, an avid hiker and nature lover is the Outreach and Communications Manager for Bear Yuba Land Trust. Contact her at laura@bylt.org.