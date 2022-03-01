Bear River dance program presents ‘Lines in Motion’ this weekend
The Bear River High School dance program presents the Lines in Motion dance show this weekend.
Audiences can look forward to enjoying student choreographed solos and duets, as well as professional choreography from local artists and alumni. The theater tech students, staff and dancers are excited and proud to present Lines in Motion, March 3, 4 and 5 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 for students and $15 for the general public. Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/bear-river-community-theater-33470054751#events. Tickets may also be available at the door.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Bear River dance program presents ‘Lines in Motion’ this weekend
The Bear River High School dance program presents the Lines in Motion dance show this weekend.