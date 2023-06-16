Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, in partnership with the Nevada County Arts Council, held a summer arts integration institute for teachers on Tuesday, June 13th. The event entitled BE THE SPARK! Ignite Your Core Through Arts Integration was hosted at the Nevada County School of the Arts for Nevada County TK through 12th grade teachers & administrators. The purpose of the event was to build the capacity of our county’s educators and to inspire the integration of arts into their core curriculum.

Dr. Merryl Goldberg, a professor of music education at CSU San Marcos, the keynote speaker and workshop presenter, kicked off the event reminding the audience of the impact the arts can have on students to realize their talent, voice, and vocation.