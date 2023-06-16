Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, in partnership with the Nevada County Arts Council, held a summer arts integration institute for teachers on Tuesday, June 13th. The event entitled BE THE SPARK! Ignite Your Core Through Arts Integration was hosted at the Nevada County School of the Arts for Nevada County TK through 12th grade teachers & administrators. The purpose of the event was to build the capacity of our county’s educators and to inspire the integration of arts into their core curriculum.
Dr. Merryl Goldberg, a professor of music education at CSU San Marcos, the keynote speaker and workshop presenter, kicked off the event reminding the audience of the impact the arts can have on students to realize their talent, voice, and vocation.
The presenters included seven Nevada County educators, three local artists and Shelly Covert, Spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe. The workshops were provided for over 50 attendees in the theater, visual, music and media arts, as well as sessions on building arts integrated units. Administrators were also afforded a session by Dr. Goldberg on implementing the arts across the curriculum at school sites. The teachers were able to choose four sessions and were treated to a bevy of ideas & resources on how to impact student learning using the arts in their classrooms. “This is AMAZING,” “Thank you for holding an event like this,” and, “Now I understand how to use the arts in my science classes,” were just a few of the testimonials from those in attendance.
A $200 stipend was provided to attending instructors.
The event realized a goal of NCSOS’ Strategic Arts Plan created in partnership with local educational partners.