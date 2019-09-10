Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Sept. 12 through 18
COOPER’S ALE HOUSE
235 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-0116
Music Calendar September
Tue & Thurs – Karaoke
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Thurs Sept. 12 – Ron Artis II & The Truth (Funky, soulful, blues rock from Hawaii) Plus Opening Band. 9:30 p.m. $15
Fri Sept. 13 – The Geezer Gig, Love Mischief. (Jazzy, funky jam-rock) 10:00 p.m. $8.
Sat Sept. 14 – Sweet Lillies (Blissful Americana soul, A collaboration with Kyle Ledson. 9:30 p.m. $10.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
Nevada City Bar & Restaurant
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thurs Sept. 12 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil, 8-11 p.m.
Fri Sept. 13 – Soul Graffiti (funk, hip-hop and world music), 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Sat Sept. 14 – The Midnight Dip (swing, funk and polka), 8:30-11:30pm
Tues Sept. 17 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Friday Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament
Starting at 7 p.m.
FREE POOL-Wednesday
All Day and Night
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thurs Sept. 12 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Classics and your requests on keys and accordion, by a local legend. – 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tips.
Thurs Sept. 12 – YubaLit, Christian Kiefer & his new novel, Phantoms: Two families confront secrets In this haunting story during WWII and Vietnam. Plus, Nicole displays her Japanese grandmother’s art and artifacts.
Fri Sept. 13 – Three Times Through (Fun songs and Celtic mash-ups) 6:30 p.m. $5.
Sat Sept. 14 – Cousin Cricket – Western swing and rockabilly. 6:30p.m. $5.
Sun Sept. 15 – Sunday Brunch – Special menu with live music. TBA. 11-1 p.m.
Sun Sept. 15 – Nora Nausbaums’s Amaryllis – Trio Classics and even some rock on flute, violin and cello. 5:30 p.m. $5.
Wed Sept. 18 – Steve Bayard & Co. Play and sing originals and fun favs. 6 p.m. $5.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
