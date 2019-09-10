Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Sept. 12 through 18

COOPER’S ALE HOUSE

235 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-0116

Tue & Thurs – Karaoke

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Thurs Sept. 12 – Ron Artis II & The Truth (Funky, soulful, blues rock from Hawaii) Plus Opening Band. 9:30 p.m. $15

Fri Sept. 13 – The Geezer Gig, Love Mischief. (Jazzy, funky jam-rock) 10:00 p.m. $8.

Sat Sept. 14 – Sweet Lillies (Blissful Americana soul, A collaboration with Kyle Ledson. 9:30 p.m. $10.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thurs Sept. 12 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil, 8-11 p.m.

Fri Sept. 13 – Soul Graffiti (funk, hip-hop and world music), 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Sat Sept. 14 – The Midnight Dip (swing, funk and polka), 8:30-11:30pm

Tues Sept. 17 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Friday Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament

Starting at 7 p.m.

FREE POOL-Wednesday

All Day and Night

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thurs Sept. 12 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young! Classics and your requests on keys and accordion, by a local legend. – 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tips.

Thurs Sept. 12 – YubaLit, Christian Kiefer & his new novel, Phantoms: Two families confront secrets In this haunting story during WWII and Vietnam. Plus, Nicole displays her Japanese grandmother’s art and artifacts.

Fri Sept. 13 – Three Times Through (Fun songs and Celtic mash-ups) 6:30 p.m. $5.

Sat Sept. 14 – Cousin Cricket – Western swing and rockabilly. 6:30p.m. $5.

Sun Sept. 15 – Sunday Brunch – Special menu with live music. TBA. 11-1 p.m.

Sun Sept. 15 – Nora Nausbaums’s Amaryllis – Trio Classics and even some rock on flute, violin and cello. 5:30 p.m. $5.

Wed Sept. 18 – Steve Bayard & Co. Play and sing originals and fun favs. 6 p.m. $5.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity