Bars & Bistros in Nevada County, Dec. 12 through 18

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Thursday Dec. 12 – Jonathan Scales Fourchestra (Virtuoso Jazz Fusion). $8.

Friday Dec. 13 – Geezer Gig. 5 p.m. Magic in the Other (Genre-bending bliss) 9:45 p.m. $10.

Saturday Dec. 14 — Gratefull Bluegrass Boys w/Kyle Ledson.(Bluegrass meets Dead) 9:15 p.m. $15.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thursday Dec. 12 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil, 8 – 11 p.m.

Friday Dec. 13 — Bob Mora and the 3rd Degree Blues Band, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 14 — Soul Graffiti (jazz, funk, hip-hop) 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 15 – The Kelly Brothers Unplugged (guitar and piano), 5 – 8 p.m.

Monday Dec. 16 – Dinner Pop-up featuring Chef Thaniel

Tuesday Dec. 17 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.

Wednesday Dec. 18 – Victorian Christmas with the Snaps for Sinners Duo, 8 –11 p.m.

UNCLE SONNY’S BAR

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day

Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.

Saturdays ~Live Music~ 8 p.m.- midnight. NO COVER.

Dec. 14 —Pork Chop

Dec. 21 —Perfect Stranger

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

WILD EYE PUB

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday Dec. 12 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young, plays accordion lounge classics & requests. Stop by, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.

Thursday Dec. 12 — Bar lounge open; private event in dining room. 5-9 p.m.

Friday Dec. 13 — Santa Cruz’s Supernaut psych rockers on tour, plus Nevada City’s Cherry Rats and the Arguments. 7 p.m., $10.

Saturday Dec. 14 – Burgee Dave’s Ultimate Toy Run Watch Party! Get here by 11 a.m. to enjoy a Burgee’s Ultimate Mary or Pub’s food and beverage delights, and watch 1700+ motorcycles pass by the Pub, up close and personal! Stay for the after-party, as bikes return to join us! Don’t be late – Mill Street’s blocked during the bike parade. 11 a.m.

Sunday Dec. 15 — Bar lounge open; private event in dining room. 5-9 p.m.

Wednesday Dec. 18 – Rockin’ Johnny Burgin! Only area gig for the year! Playing tunes from new live CD on Delmark records – debuted #3 on the Living Blues radio charts! 6:30 p.m. $10.

THE STONE HOUSE

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

GRASS VALLEY BREWING CO.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – until 3 p.m.

Thursday Dec. 12 — Karaoke Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.

Monday Dec. 16 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Friday Dec. 13 – Cuttin’ the Chord (high energy blues) 8 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 14 – Boozefighters after toy run party w/ Cuttin’ the Chord. 12-5 p.m. $10/pp

Saturday Dec. 14 – Undercover 8:30 p.m.

Monday Dec. 16 – Open Jam Session with the band Porkchop.

Tuesday Dec. 17 – Karaoke at 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Wednesday Dec. 18– Trivia Night 6:30 pm