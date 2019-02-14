Bard-y hearty: High school students shine in Poetry Out Loud

Sixteen Nevada County high school students will have their time on stage to recite poetry and compete in the national recitation contest, Poetry Out Loud, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Eric Rood Center in the supervisor's chambers. Presented by Nevada County Arts Council, in partnership with the California Arts Council, the Nevada County Poetry Out Loud Championships represent the top-performing students from Nevada Union High School, Bear River, Ghidotti, Bitney Prep and Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning. This will be the twelfth year Nevada County has held a county-wide competition.

Poetry Out Loud starts at the classroom level, and encourages students to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, learn about literary history and connect to classic and contemporary poems.

On Feb. 20, the county finalists will recite two poems that they have selected from the Poetry Out Loud online anthology that includes over 1,000 poems. A panel of hand-selected judges will be assessing and scoring the recitation performances based on the Poetry Out Loud criteria, and one student finalist will be selected to advance to the California State Finals in March.

Nevada County has a rich history in participating in the Poetry Out Loud program with many teachers including it in their class curriculum. The county has seen two of its champions place third at the California State Finals, and one county finalist, Falyn Lazarus from Nevada Union High, came in first runner-up in 2015. That was also the year that Nevada Union High School teacher Steve Hansen was awarded the Poetry Out Loud "Hero" award. This year, in 2019, the California State Finals will have county finalists from 51 out of our 58 counties.

Since 2005, Poetry Out Loud has grown to reach more than 3.6 million students and 55,000 teachers from 14,000 schools in every state, Washington, DC, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

For more information, visit http://www.nevadacountyarts.org, email eliza@nevadacountyarts.org, or check out our Facebook event under Nevada County Arts Council.