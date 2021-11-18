Banner Mountain Artisans to host show, sale

Last year the Banner Mountain Artisans Show and Sale had to be canceled due to the pandemic. This year the group is back and ready to show the community what they accomplished during the past two years.

New artists this year are Katie Wolff, Jay Gordin, Lynn Carlson, Bill Rash, Janice Rosner and Bill Wages. Each artist in Banner Mountain Artisans are local Nevada County artists and are juried by the board of directors before being accepted into the group. “We look for high quality in the art, as well as not having anyone directly competing in the group. We promote variety and quality at fair prices,” said Mary Anne Davis, marketing chair for the group.

Shop locally this year from your community members who put their heart and soul into their beautiful creations. Lots of variety both in the type of art and price points. There truly is something for everyone at this very popular annual show and sale. Admission is free, parking is plentiful, and you can win a door prize.

The 17th Annual Banner Mountain Artisans Holiday Show and Sale is Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 Hwy 49, Nevada City. To see samples of the art, visit http://www.bannermountainartisans.com .

Source: Banner Mountain Artisans