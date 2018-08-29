‘Bamboo Secrets’ — A reading by Patricia Dove Miller

Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra is pleased to present their final reading this year in their Cultural Enrichment Series by local author Patricia Dove Miller on her acclaimed memoir, "Bamboo Secrets: One Woman's Quest through the Shadows of Japan," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, in Nevada City.

While living in Kyoto, Japan, in 1993, Patricia's dream of a year of exploration and personal growth was shattered when her husband was detained on drug charges. "Bamboo Secrets" weaves together four strands: a mature woman in search of herself; a marriage in trouble; an American's love of Japanese culture and her study of its traditional arts; and an outsider's struggle with Japan's dark side.

In the spring of 2017, "Bamboo Secrets" was named one of the Top Five Finalists in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards for 2017. It also received a Five-star Foreword Clarion Review, which reads in part: "Bamboo Secrets is a travel adventure, a story of personal transformation, and an account of a legal battle, but above all it is … a transcendent exploration of the fascinating people, culture, and landscape of Japan."

To enhance her reading, Miller will play the Japanese bamboo flute, the shakuhachi, which she learned over 20 years ago in Japan. She continues her lessons today in Berkeley. Incorporating the shakuhachi daily in her life is a form of meditation and has added another dimension to her writing.

The venue for the event is the Hall of Tranquility and Elegance, an Asian-themed temple (formerly known as "the Barn") situated behind the renovated former Marsh House at 254 Boulder St. in Nevada City.

The Marsh House is on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1873 by the lumberman John Marsh, Charlotte Xu Dewar and her late husband Howard began restoration in 2000. As a bonus, she will give tours of this beautiful mansion after the reading.

Tea, cookies, and mochi will be served to round out this afternoon on Japanese culture. Donations appreciated.

Miller is a third-generation Californian, born and raised in the Berkeley hills. She has lived in the mountains outside of Cali, Colombia, in a tiny rice-farming village in North Thailand, and also at the edge of the northeastern hills in Kyoto, Japan.

She attended Stanford University, and much later, at the age of 66, completed her MFA in creative writing at Vermont College of Fine Arts. She is also an alumna of the Squaw Valley Community of Writers.

Today, she teaches creative writing and practices ikebana, shakuhachi, and Zen meditation. Her website is PatriciaDoveMiller.com. "Bamboo Secrets" will be available for purchase at the reading.

Source: Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra