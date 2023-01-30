Sail the waters of Baja California aboard the Azure Seas Cruise Line’s flagship Baja Princess with the fabulous entertainers from Galt, Calif.

Off Broadstreet favorites Micah Cone, Danny McCammon, Kate Haight and Tina Marie Kelley star in this madcap comedy about small town amateur performers who are clearly “out of their depth” as lounge entertainers aboard a discount Mexican cruise. But “The show must go on,” and these intrepid wannabes keep trying to get it right!