‘Backdraft’ comes to the Yuba Theatre in Downieville

The 1991 movie Backdraft is set to show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Yuba Theatre, 212 Main Street in Downieville.

“Backdraft” features two Chicago firefighter brothers who don’t get along have to work together while a dangerous arsonist is on the loose. It stars Kurt Russell, William Baldwin and Robert De Niro and was directed by Ron Howard.

“Backdraft” is sponsored by The Downieville Volunteer Fire Department. The movie is rated R (16 years and under must be accompanied by an adult)

This program is part the Sierra County Arts Council’s “Movie Nights” series with funding from the Bill Graham Foundation. The Sierra County Arts Council is a local partner of the California Arts Council.

There is a $7 suggested donation.