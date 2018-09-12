‘Back West’ tour with Gina Villalobos & Amee Chapman at the Dew Drop Inn in Grass Valley

Two solo acts, traveling the western coast, singing old and new songs both solo and duo. Looking for adventure, the two will be sharing their stories of love lost and love found.

Gina Villalobos' music is deeply rooted in time, place and history and Amee Chapman's voice conveys both the brutal honesty of a changing California and the tender-footed sweetness of its past.

Both maintain a love affair with the roots of American music.

Villalobos is a songwriter already known for her willingness to dwell unflinchingly in reality, something of a lost art. She has the knack for writing lines and melodies that scrape away the layers of denial that get us through the everyday.

In an era when most roots-oriented songwriting reaches for relevance by hanging onto tropes that feel outdated and nostalgic, her songs are shocking in their ability to capture the grave emotional tone of our surreal collective current moment.

"Purveyors of the four-minute popular song usually stick to cataloging one emotion. Villalobos' compositions are not quite so simple, coming off the speakers like holographic Cracker Jack surprises that reveal a new depth with the slightest shift in light." — American Songwriter Magazine.

Chapman's singing, songwriting and guitar playing reflect the images of the average and eccentric: lonesome highway phone booths, sea faring whiskey rebels, city wise angeled outlaws and suicidal tattooed cowboys, all of them pent up together on a stretch of land between the past and the present.

The two will be playing this free show at 9 p.m. Saturday, at the Dew Drop Inn, located at 19729 Cerrito Rd., Grass Valley.

Source: Dew Drop Inn.