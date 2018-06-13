Back to the ’80s: Music & film to show at the Auburn State Theatre
June 13, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Rock & Roll AND a Picture Show”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: General Admission is $8
INFO: Visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156 for more information
The State Theatre is bringing two fun shows together for one big retro-'80s party.
Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents the "Rock & Roll AND a Picture Show" show.
The event kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday with Sacramento '80s cover band, Press Play, who will be playing all the hits of the '80s. After the music the event will include a showing of the classic 1985 film "Back to the Future" at 8 p.m. Saturday.
For those only interested in seeing the movie, there will be a 11 a.m. matinee show Saturday as well.
About the film
Michael J. Fox stars as Marty McFly in the 1985 sci-fi classic as a teenager who is thrown back into the 1950s in a time-traveling DeLorean when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry.
Traveling through time, Marty encounters young versions of his parents (Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson), and must make sure that they fall in love or he'll cease to exist.
Source: Auburn State Theatre.
