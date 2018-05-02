Back to the 1920s: Speakeasy cocktail party to benefit the North Star Historic Conservancy

The North Star House in Grass Valley will become a "Roaring '20s Speakeasy" from 5-8 p.m. Friday.

The 1920s style cocktail party will feature music by Steve Scholz, the talented and award winning jazz pianist from San Francisco.

Scholz was born in the shadow of the jazz capital of the world, Long Island, New York, but raised in the heat of Florida latin rhythms and soulful blues of the deep south.

A master in jazz piano, he has performed at private events for celebrities such as Stevie Wonder, Malcom McDowell, Andy Garcia, William Shatner and many more. He has played at the Four Seasons, The Fairmont, the Las Vegas Venetian, and other venues.

Local and award winning Emily's Catering and Cakes will provide a delightful variety of savory and delectable appetizers, presented to tantalize your palate.

Tickets, available in advance at SPD Markets and online at http://www.thenorthstarhouse.org, are $40 per person in advance ($35 for current NSHC members) and $45 at the door. Ticket prices include the music venue and hors d'oeuvres.

A no host bar will provide cocktails reminiscent of the era, including champagne, wine, and beer.

Festivities for this elegant event will include raffle items, a silent auction, prizes for best costumes and an area set up for photos to capture your Roaring '20s Speakeasy experience.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the North Star Historic Conservancy and its mission to re-establish this historic house and grounds into a premier cultural event center.

The North Star House is a 10,000 square foot home designed in 1905 by the renowned architect Julia Morgan. She graduated from École des Beaux-Arts (Paris) in 1903 and was the first woman to be admitted and earn a degree in Architecture.

Morgan was also California's first female architect. Built in the "arts and crafts" style, the North Star House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.