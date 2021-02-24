‘Bach to the Future’: InConcert Sierra to present student showcase

The participants this Sunday are pianists Arthur Renner, Theo Renner, Amanda McBride and Ashley Lattyak (pictured here); violinist Athena Giuliani; and cellist Kate Hwang.

InConcert Sierra’s “Bach to the Future” Educational programs presents a Student Showcase on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. The showcase is a set of recitals that gives students of all ages and learning levels an opportunity to perform for an audience and develop performance skills, which fosters the development of well-rounded musicians.

Due to the pandemic, InConcert Sierra’s live Student Showcase program was reimagined by its education committee to create an expressive online experience.

KNOW & GO WHAT: InConcert Sierra “Bach to the Future” Education Programs “Student Showcase” WHEN: Sunday, Feb 28, at 2 p.m. WHERE: Virtual presentation streaming on InConcert Sierra’s YouTube channel and http://www.inconcertsierra.org TICKETS: Free of charge

“During this time of uncertainty, it gives the students something to work toward and enjoy the satisfaction of completion, including a performance,” says Executive Director Julie Hardin. “The kids really enjoyed having their videos viewed and commented on by patrons, as well as their own friends and family.”

The students range from ages 7 to 15. The participants this Sunday are pianists Arthur Renner, Theo Renner, Amanda McBride, and Ashley Lattyak, violinist Athena Giuliani, and cellist Kate Hwang.

This Sunday’s performance, Feb. 28, is the second in a set of three short recitals. The first was presented on Feb.14. The third will be presented on March 7.

The recitals are charming with each student introducing their piece, performing, and completing with words of appreciation and a little bit about themselves.

The Student Showcase recitals may be viewed online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org , or the InConcert Sierra YouTube channel. All three recitals will remain available on YouTube.

Source: In Concert Sierra