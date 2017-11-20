Awarding excellence — Hospice of the Foothills named National Best Practice Agency
November 20, 2017
Hospice of the Foothills has been presented with an Award of Distinction from the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems by Fazzi Associates, a national healthcare best practices agency.
The Award of Distinction is presented to hospice organizations that have demonstrated superior performance in caregiver satisfaction.
National best practice agencies, like Hospice of the Foothills, have excelled in one of the most important measures of their quality program — the caregiver experience.
Based on caregiver survey results for Overall Satisfaction and Likelihood of Recommendation, Hospice of the Foothills has been ranked in the top 25 percent of hospice organizations nationally.
"As an organization, we are dedicated to continually assessing and improving our quality and compliance program," said Carolynn Peterson, executive director. "Receiving this Award of Distinction is an honor and it speaks to the exceptional care and dedication shown by our leadership and staff," she said.
It's important to understand that healthcare consumers have the right to choose which hospice to entrust with the care of their loves ones or themselves.
Hospice of the Foothills offers specialized care and support to individuals, their families, and caregivers during a terminal illness. As a nonprofit hospice, Hospice of the Foothills' patients will never incur the cost for their end- of-life care.
For more information call 530-272-5739 or visit http://www.hofo.org.
Source: Hospice of the Foothills.
