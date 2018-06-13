Award celebration book reading for “The Living Earth Handbook”

"The Living Earth Handbook: Creating Sustainability from the Inside Out" by local author Renee Wade has been named the Science & Cosmology Gold winner in the Nautilus Book Awards, an award celebrating books that are "potent seeds for the growth, coherence, and healing of our world."

Wade will be reading from, signing, and selling her book at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley. The event is free.

Renee Wade is a certified Permaculture designer and landscaper with more than 20 years of on the ground experience.

She is the director of Bluebird Permaculture Farm, a microfarm growing nutrient-dense raspberries and pollinator-friendly, medicine-rich hedgerows. The farm also serves as the experimental laboratory and demonstration site where Wade and her husband, Tom, teach regular folks to be regenerative soil builders. "The Living Earth Handbook" is her first book.

According to Wade, "Until we recognize that sustainability is an inside job — one that requires a change in our story about the world — we will continually fail to implement the many solutions that already surround us. Fortunately, science is now uncovering that changing story. We are learning about connections and synergies undreamed of just a decade ago. As the climate of our planet begins to shift, moving us into the unknown, a path to a healthy and regenerative future is also opening. "The Living Earth Handbook" can guide you onto that path."

Source: The Open Book