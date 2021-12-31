Awaken the New Year with Chanticleer

The Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer is named for the “clear-singing” rooster in Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales” and is known throughout the world for its seamless blend of twelve male voices. InConcert Sierra will present this noted ensemble in Grass Valley on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m.

Chanticleer’s program entitled “Awakenings” spans six centuries of music, focusing on the themes of reawakening and dawn. Works by Monteverdi, Ayanna Woods, Villa-Lobos, Augusta Read Thomas, and others from the ensemble’s extensive and varied repertoire will celebrate the return of live music and singing.

“Singing has not been the safest act this past year,” says Chanticleer music director Tim Keller. “The program is a reflection in music of what we’re all going through.”

The program has works that speak of renewal and hope, including “The Rewaking” by Augusta Read Thomas and “Sunrise” an arrangement of a recent hit single. The concert will conclude with a Chanticleer staple, Richard Evans’ “Journey to Recife,” arranged by Joseph H. Jennings, who was the group’s music director for some 20 years.

InConcert Sierra’s artistic director Ken Hardin had booked Chanticleer for the 2020-21 season that was canceled due to the pandemic. “I’m so pleased to finally follow through on this booking that we had all looked forward to. For me, during the pandemic, the musical silence was earsplitting. Now, even with the COVID restrictions, it is a joy to have incredible ‘live and in-person’ musical experiences return to our lives.”

Founded in 1978, Chanticleer has toured the world singing for thousands of fans, students, and new audiences. One of a very few full-time choruses, the ensemble rehearses daily with the common goal of singing choral music at the highest possible level. The full-time working environment creates a unique and dynamic blending of the “Chanticleer Sound,” as well as an indescribable camaraderie between its members that radiates in performance.

On Sunday, Jan. 16, hear why The New Yorker calls this San Francisco-based group “the world’s reigning male chorus.”

InConcert Sierra’s COVID-19 audience restrictions include a vaccinated-only attendance policy with masks required indoors as mandated by the Nevada County Public Health Department. In accordance with California State and NCPHD mandates, fully vaccinated performers may sing without masks if they have received negative results of a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of the concert. There will be no intermission nor pre-concert forum, and the concert will be approximately 75 minutes. The COVID restrictions are subject to change per public health guidelines.

InConcert Sierra is a Nevada County nonprofit organization that presents high-caliber classical music performances and robust music education offerings for all ages. Founded in 1946, InConcert Sierra is celebrating 75 years as an integral part of Nevada County’s arts community.

KNOW & GO WHAT: InConcert Sierra presents Chanticleer WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m. WHERE: Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley TICKETS: $41 general, available online at inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990. Vaccinated youth 5-17 free with adult (limited tickets available)

