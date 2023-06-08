The Wild Eye Pub will host authors Judie Rae and Ellen Reynard as they unveil the poetry chapbook they’ve compiled titled “Old Age and Young Hearts.” This book features eight local, women poets over 60. A celebration of aging, this evening includes select readings from the book by several of the poets. Adding to the festivities will be “The One Hundred & Forty Niners,” a new music project of local retired physician Jeff Kane and retired teacher Richard Thomas. This clever duo will offer a male musical perspective on aging. This event is presented on the Pub’s large, airy dining room stage, supper club style. Table service of food and drinks is (quietly) offered throughout the event. The program begins at 5:30 p.m. on June 19; seating and table service begin at 5 p.m. Reservations are suggested. Old Age & Young Hearts The inspiration for Old Age & Young Hearts came from a discussion between two poet friends, Rae and Reynard, regarding the poetry they found themselves writing currently. So much of it revolved around the subject of aging: its delights — retirement, for example — as well as its problems — physical and intellectual issues. They thought they could not be alone, and so reached out to fellow women poets over 60 for their take on the subject. As the poems came in, they read about the many feelings which accompany this final stage of life: the pain of losing lifelong friends and family members, the pathos as well as the hilarity of memory glitches, the appreciation of late-blooming beauty of body and spirit, and joy for the liberation from the need to prove ourselves in this competitive world. Wild Eye Pub Wild Eye Pub offers freshly crafted food from local and organic sources, and a full bar with regional brews, wines and spirits, with nightly entertainment in a comfy ‘supper club’ style with an easy vibe. For more information, call 530-446-6668 or email info@wildeyepub.com.
