Australian band The Church head to The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts in downtown Grass Valley — along with (((folkYEAH!))) productions — will present Australian band The Church in the Marisa Funk Theater on May 5.

Hailing from Sydney, The Church exploded onto the new-wave and pop scenes with their hits like “Metropolis,” “You’re Still So Beautiful,” and 1988’s “Under The Milky Way,” which was prominently featured in the movie Donnie Darko.

The group formed in 1980 and has enjoyed an illustrious career spanning the decades since; they employ dreamy melodies and rich soundscapes, much like their contemporaries and fellow Australians INXS. Dominating the alternative radio stations in the ‘80s, they found success and have released 25 studio albums in their long career.

The group was described by journalist Glen A. Baker as “distinctive, ethereal, psychedelic-tinged.” The group’s most recent release was “Man Woman Life Death Infinity,” released in 2017. Appealing to more than those looking to travel back in time, The Church continue to carry on their own tradition of guitar-driven alt-pop music that is all the same soothing.

For more information please visit thecenterforthearts.org or call The Center for the Arts at 530-274-8384.

Source: The Center for the Arts

