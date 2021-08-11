Auditions underway for holiday show ‘Scrooge’
LeGacy Presents will hold auditions for its upcoming holiday show “Scrooge” beginning Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.
Parts for all ages available. Headshot and resume welcome, but not necessary. The show will be directed by Sue LeGate Halford, and will be performed Nov. 26 through Dec. 26 at the historic Nevada Theatre. Rehearsals begin Sept. 20.
Initial auditions Aug. 12 at 6 p.m., but space available and continuing on Aug. 14 and 15 at 10 a.m. “Scrooge” stars Rodger Hoopman in his 42nd year as Ebenezer Scrooge, and has become the Christmas traditional favorite in Nevada County.
For optional audition times, more information and directions to LeGacy’s private rehearsal space, please call Sue at 530-913 2826.
Source: LeGacy Presents
