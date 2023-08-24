The stage is set, the harmonies are waiting, and a new opportunity is knocking. Sierra Master Chorale, an esteemed Grass Valley-based choir, invites passionate vocalists to audition. As a member of this accomplished ensemble, choristers will have the joy of performing in two celebratory holiday concerts in December and two enchanting spring concerts in May.

Auditions will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2-5 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 29, 5-8 p.m. (or by special arrangement) at InConcert Sierra offices, 333 Crown Point Cir. #125, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Interested singers should complete the online form, available at www.inconcertsierra.org, in the section titled Chorale, under the tab “Sing With Us.”

The Sierra Master Chorale is a part of the local classical music presenting organization, InConcert Sierra. For more information about the choir or InConcert Sierra, please visit www.inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990.