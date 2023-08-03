LeGacy Presents will hold auditions for their annual holiday show at the Nevada Theatre, SCROOGE!
Auditions will be held on August 7 and 8 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Scrooge is an original musical adaptation of the Dickens’ Classic, “A Christmas Carol”, written by Rodger Hoopman, who will be reprising the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for the 45th year!! All ages are welcome to audition, and multiple roles are available. Headshots and resumes are welcome, though not required.
LeGacy prides itself on opening roles for performers of all skill levels, from beginning performers new to theatre and seasoned veteran performers who have much to share. Scrooge rehearsals will begin at the end of September, and the show runs from November 24 to December 24. Come join us! And be ready to have a whole lot of fun in bringing Christmas to Nevada City as only this tradition of a show can!
For directions to our rehearsal space, and to answer any questions, please call Sue at 530-913 2826.
