‘Audience favorites:’ The Rhythm Riders bring Johnny Cash & Patsy Cline tribute to Auburn

Audience favorites The Rhythm Riders bring their popular Johnny Cash & Patsy Cline Tribute to Auburn State Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 13. Country music fans will be treated to an evening of Cash and Cline’s greatest hits, including “Ring of Fire,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” and “Big River,” performed by top-level musicians with love and authenticity.

WS Holland, Johnny Cash’s drummer for 37 years, has played with The Rhythm Riders, and called them “one of the best Johnny Cash tribute bands in America today.”

Johnny’s uncanny vocal and physical resemblance to Johnny Cash has delighted audiences from California to Ireland. Johnny captures Cash’s ability to deliver a story and a melody so well, his audiences feel as though they have had a walk with the Man In Black himself.

Award-winning vocalist Dee Price masterfully recreates legendary Country music artist Patsy Cline. Dee captures the unique style of one of America’s greatest female singers while The Rhythm Riders give attention to every detail, from creative musical arrangements to classic melodic harmonies.

The Rhythm Riders are: Larry Tracy – Pedal Steel, Guitars; Harvey Basser – Lead Guitar, Vocals; Bob Robbins – Drums; and Greg Brooding – Bass.

KNOW & GO WHAT: The Rhythm Riders WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA RUN TIME: 2.5 hours with Intermission TICKETS & MORE INFO: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156; Reserved Seating: $39 + $6 fees