Auburn’s Party in the Park returns Friday

After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, Auburn’s free Party in the Park returns on Friday June 17, at the Auburn Recreation District’s “Regional Park.” Thanks to the incredible support of sponsors, including major sponsors the Auburn Ale House & 1849 Brewing, this years show is going to be extra special. Northern California’s good-time party band Poor Man’s Whiskey is re-uniting for the first time since they took off for their “sabbatical” several years ago. Adding to the fun are the Hackensaw Boys, an internationally recognized national touring band from Virginia.

This annual kick off to summer party has a lot more than a free concert. From kids to grandma and grandpa, Party in the Park is a family fun event. In addition to the concerts, attendees will be able to enjoy food and beverages in the food court and BBQ pit, manned by some of the best, including the Auburn Rotary and Odd Fellows service clubs.

Auburn Recreation District also brings in a fun collection of craft and other vendor booths, from tie dye T-shirts to fun blinky light gadgets that truly light up the night. The giant Kid Zone is always a hit, with fun bouncy things, climbing walls and more. If that is not enough, don’t forget this is located in a huge park, with playgrounds, pickle ball courts and fun walking paths, where one can find ancient Indian grinding stones.

Pack up the family, put on your favorite dancing shoes, bring a little cash for food and drink or for that special gift, and join for a great evening of music, fun and comradery. Blankets and chairs are allowed, as are dogs on leashes, but please no alcohol or glass bottles.

The party officially starts at 5 p.m., with music shortly there after – but come early for the best parking, the park is open all day. Regional Park is in North Auburn just off of Dry Creek Rd and Highway 49.

For more information visit http://www.partyinthepark.net or http://www.auburnrec.com — or if you wish, you can call the Auburn Recreation District at 530-885-8461.

