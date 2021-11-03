Auburn Winds Big Band presents a “Big Band Salute to Veterans” at the State Theatre in Auburn on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. This free Veterans Day concert will feature the music of Glenn Miller, Bennie Goodman, the Andrews Sisters and more, including Big Band favorites like “In The Mood,” “Stompin’ At The Savoy,” and “Moonlight Serenade.”

Veterans in the audience will be invited to stand and be honored as the band plays “Armed Forces Swing!,” a jazzy medley of songs representing each branch of the armed services.

A number of Nevada County musicians, including popular vocalist Kris Stepanian, will perform at the Nov. 7 concert, along with musicians from Placer, El Dorado, and Sacramento counties.

The State Theatre’s COVID-19 policy requires masks for audience members and State Theatre staff.

Admission to this special Veterans Day concert is free, with donations gratefully accepted. For more info, please visit AuburnWinds.org.

KNOW & GO WHAT: Big Band Salute to Veterans WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 7, 3 p.m. MORE INFO: AuburnWinds.org ADMISSION: Free