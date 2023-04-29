The Auburn Symphony will present Beethoven’s Ninth “Choral” Symphony at the Mondavi Center in Davis on Sunday, May 14, Mother’s Day. Joining the orchestra for the performance are soloists Liisa Dávila, Laura Krumm, Salvatore Atti, and Robert Balonek, and the Music in the Mountains Choir.
“I’m really excited about this concert, our season finale,” said Artistic Director and Conductor Ryan Murry. “It features one of my favorite pieces, probably one of the greatest pieces ever written. To take on a piece like Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, you need a great symphony, a great chorus, and great soloists, and we’ve got all of those for this fantastic concert — really terrific performers — more than a hundred people on stage — who will elevate this performance to the next level.”
First performed on May 7, 1824, Beethoven’s Ninth was longer and more complex than any previously written symphony. Also, Beethoven included a chorus and vocal soloists in the final movement, the first composer to do so. His Ninth Symphony is still generally agreed as one of the most important and well-known compositions in Western culture.
“Even casual classical music listeners will recognize the tune of the stirring ‘Ode to Joy,’” said Murray. “It expresses a message of universal humankind, peace, joy, and freedom. What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than to come and see your Auburn Symphony perform ‘Ode to Joy.’”
Also on the program are Michael Markowski’s “Joyride,” described as a three-minute wild ride based on Beethoven’s famous theme; and Jennifer Higdon’s “blue cathedral,” called a touching and ethereal homage to family and the power of music.
“It is always such a joy to return to the acoustically spectacular Mondavi Center for the Arts for our season finale concert,” said Anne Brown, Auburn Symphony’s Executive Director. “We have the opportunity to create a large production that isn’t possible at our home venue, and it’s a real treat to share this concert not only with our home audience but to attract new patrons who will be wowed by the talents of our orchestra! We couldn’t be happier with our first year under the baton of our new Music Director, Ryan Murray.”
