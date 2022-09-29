Auburn State Theatre screens Mamma Mia tonight
Auburn State Theatre, in partnership with The Station Public House, presents “Cinebrew at the Station” featuring family friendly films, brews, and great food in a comfortable outdoor setting.
Fourth in the 2022 Cinebrew series, this nostalgic, campy, and perky musical filled with nearly two dozen ABBA songs features an all-star cast, including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Amanda Seyfried. Mamma Mia is sponsored by Tim & Colleen Sands.
As Donna (Streep), an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, prepares for her daughter’s wedding, Sophie, the spirited bride, develops a plan to discover which, of three men in her mother’s life, could be her father. She decides to invite all three to her wedding in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day. The stunning photography primarily took place on the island of Skopelos, Greece.
Cinebrew films screen at Station Public House, 750 Lincoln Way, in Auburn. Patrons who would like dinner with their movie should arrive an hour early. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Last call for food orders will be when the movie starts. Popcorn and candy will be available until 15 minutes after the movie starts. All shows are subject to cancellation or postponement in the event of rain or high wind.
Upcoming films in the Cinebrew Series are The Addams Family on October 13, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 27.
Source: Auburn State Theatre
WHO: Cinebrew at the Station
WHAT: Mamma Mia
WHERE: Station Public House, 750 Lincoln Way, Auburn
WHEN: Thursday, September 29 – 7:30 PM
ADMISSION: $10
TICKETS: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156
Arts council hosts business symposium
Nevada County Arts Council is offering the creative community another unparalleled professional development opportunity in the form of an all-day symposium for artists on Saturday, October 1st.
