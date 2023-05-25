During the Auburn State Theatre’s continued work restoring the auditorium ceiling, additional areas needing repairs were discovered. To complete the updated scope of repair work and restoration, the temporary closure of the theatre will be extended through September 2023.
As previously shared in April 2023, the historic Auburn State Theatre (AST) had to temporarily close to address damage to the interior auditorium ceiling. At that time, ceiling debris samples tested positive for asbestos. Abatement and remediation measures were immediately undertaken and are in progress. Once complete, structural contractors will reinforce the ceiling trusses, and tradesmen will begin work on cosmetic finishes.
To complete the removal of asbestos in areas of contact entirely – the majority of auditorium interiors will need to be replaced including the plush red velvet seats, stage curtain, carpeting, light fixtures, chandeliers, and other various sconces and soffits that hung from the ceiling. AST is hopeful that the technical systems and wiring will be able to remain, but additional checks will need to be done before a final determination is made.
This closure of the auditorium does not affect AST’s on-site offices or other businesses in the multi-use complex. In addition, the exterior building roof is intact and did not collapse or sustain damage.
The beloved State Theatre has withstood other challenges during its 90 years and will overcome these current construction needs. AST is committed to returning, better than ever, with a strong and diverse programming schedule. Even with the auditorium closed, this community treasure shines brightly each night with its iconic marquee and will hold unique outdoor events throughout the summer.
Tickets are still available for the annual street party “Cocktails & Cinema” on Saturday, June 3, 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. Turn Back Time will be a fun and festive fundraiser themed to the 80s. Good fun, friends, and food await!
Thank you to all AST patrons, volunteers, performers, employees, tenants, and the community for the outpouring of support. AST will inform the community of the progress and looks forward to seeing you at The State soon.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU HOLD TICKETS
All indoor performances scheduled in the State Theatre Auditorium through October 1 are being rescheduled or relocated to other venues when possible. Updated event information is available below. All patrons and ticket holders can transfer ticket dates, receive a refund, or convert their purchase to a donation. An email with event-specific information on what to do next will be sent to those that purchased online. All others may visit the Theatre Box Office in person or call 530-885-0156, ext. 109.