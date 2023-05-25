Auburn State Theatre

In April, the historic Auburn State Theatre had to temporarily close to address damage to the interior auditorium ceiling.

 Submitted photo

During the Auburn State Theatre’s continued work restoring the auditorium ceiling, additional areas needing repairs were discovered. To complete the updated scope of repair work and restoration, the temporary closure of the theatre will be extended through September 2023.

At that time, ceiling debris samples tested positive for asbestos. Abatement and remediation measures were immediately undertaken and are in progress. Once complete, structural contractors will reinforce the ceiling trusses, and tradesmen will begin work on cosmetic finishes.