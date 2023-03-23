WomensAdventureFilm-PRO-032323

The Women’s Adventure Film Tour takes place Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

 Submitted photo

Auburn State Theatre presents a new collection of six captivating and emotive short films celebrating inspiring women who are doing extraordinary things in the name of adventure, according to a press release. The Women’s Adventure Film Tour takes place Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

Note that film selection may be subject to change, the release states.