Auburn State Theatre presents a new collection of six captivating and emotive short films celebrating inspiring women who are doing extraordinary things in the name of adventure, according to a press release. The Women’s Adventure Film Tour takes place Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m.
Note that film selection may be subject to change, the release states.
Films include:BELOW SURFACE — Follow longboard surfer Lucy Small as she grasps the baton from the renegades who fought for equal opportunity in the world of surfing.
ALL IN — Women’s experiences in the snow sports industry.
THIS IS BETH — Rock climber Beth Rodden is one of the most prolific athletes in climbing history, with multiple free ascents of El Capitan and first ascents of cutting edge lines to her name.
MARDI & THE WHITES — In the last 20 years Mardi has dedicated much of her time to exploring the landscape in the White Mountains on Abenaki land, and has summited all 48, 4,000-footers multiple times, often as the only Black person on the mountain.
RACING ARIZONA — Liz Sampey is an international biking phenom, having made it into the record books as the fastest woman to ever complete the Arizona Trail Race.
SHERI — Innovator Sheri Tingey defied the odds by starting a company that has revolutionized the outdoor industry.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Women's Adventure Film Tour WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA WHEN: Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. ADMISSION: $10 (includes $2 fee) MORE INFO: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156