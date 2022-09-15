Auburn State Theatre presents The Jungle Book in memory of Del Kelty

Embark on a thrilling animated adventure with Mowgli, a boy left in the wild, as he journeys deep into the jungle and learns “The Bare Necessities” of life from happy-go-lucky Baloo the bear. Meet unforgettable characters like Bagheera, the wise old panther, and crazy King Louie, the orangutan. But watch out for the cunning tiger Shere Khan and Kaa, the ssssneakiest snake in the jungle!

Now remastered in glorious digital high definition, Disney’s high-flying, swinging, singing adventure has never looked so lush or sounded so good! Venture into the Jungle for beloved characters, swinging music, extraordinary adventures and a heartwarming tale that celebrates the true meaning of friendship.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for children 11 and under. The movie plays Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. at Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way. For more information, go to AuburnStateTheatre.org or call 530-885-0156.

This special matinee screening is in memory of Del Kelty.

Source: Auburn State Theatre