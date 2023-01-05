AdventureFilmSeries-PRO-010522

Auburn State Theatre’s 2023 Adventure Film series starts Friday with the Kendal Mountain Festival.

 Provided photo

First in Auburn State Theatre’s 2023 Adventure Film series, The UK’s Kendal Mountain Festival brings a selection of the very best short adventure documentaries to North American audiences. These films by award-winning filmmakers capture the inspiring stories of incredible people accomplishing extraordinary feats in breathtaking locations.

Films include: