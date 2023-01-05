First in Auburn State Theatre’s 2023 Adventure Film series, The UK’s Kendal Mountain Festival brings a selection of the very best short adventure documentaries to North American audiences. These films by award-winning filmmakers capture the inspiring stories of incredible people accomplishing extraordinary feats in breathtaking locations.
A Woman’s Place — In 1921, the Pinnacle Club was formed to “foster the independent development of rock climbing amongst women…” The women are still climbing.
Chasing Ghosts — Two conservation photographers and a tropical ecologist set out in a south Florida swamp to finally discover how the rare and exotic Ghost Orchid is pollinated. A question Darwin first proposed 150 years ago.
Unstoppable Bicycling — Leo Rodgers’ story of living with and overcoming the loss of a leg to become an icon of determination in the cycling world.
Running Thoughts — Eavesdropping into the thoughts of endurance runners on the trail.
Spellbound — Witness the terror and joy the Bird People thrive on.
The Process — One man undertakes the Combined Rock Challenge — 15 rock climbs, 42 summits, 142 kilometers of climbing and endurance running.
The Traverse — Two women endurance skiers set out to traverse the Haute Route nonstop. It takes most skiers 6 days to cover the 100 km distance and 8000 meters of height gain.
Touching the Water — A woman endurance runner takes on the 100-mile Lakes, Meres & Water Challenge.
KNOW & GO WHO: Auburn State Theatre Adventure Film Series WHAT: Kendal Mountain Festival WHEN: Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA TICKETS: $10 (including fees); AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156