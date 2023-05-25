On Friday, May 26, come on out to start your Memorial Day weekend at the Gold Vibe Kombuchary in Grass Valley. Performing primarily original music, the Gold Vibe Taproom will present, “Dust in My Coffee”, a truly unique, high energy and raucous “Celtic Cowboy” band out of Auburn. Dust in My Coffee is the creation of singer/songwriter/guitarist Brett Bush, and he has fronted the band since 2014.
Dust In My Coffee performs compositions that Brett likes to call “cowboy music”. His songs reflect themes characterizing the life of being a cowboy, connecting with the natural environment and historical events of the Sierra Nevada and a romantic interpretation of the American west of years gone by. A retired rodeo bull rider, an actual working cowboy and a flyfishing tour guide on the Truckee River, Brett originally fronted punk and metal bands but eventually embraced a muscular, “western folk” style of music that fused traditional Celtic music with music that celebrated the cowboy persona and lifestyle of the 19th and early 20th centuries.