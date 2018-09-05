Aspiring medical professionals: Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Foundation provides scholarships to local youth

The Sutter Auburn Faith Foundation has generously provided annual scholarships to Placer County students pursuing careers in the medical field through a longstanding scholarship program.

This year, the Foundation donated $12,500 to seven local students:

Elisabeth Ramsey will attend Sierra College with hopes of becoming a family nurse practitioner.

Emily Thurmon is currently attending the University of Nevada in Reno majoring in molecular biology and immunology, with a goal of specializing in infectious diseases.

Autumn Cameron is a former hospital volunteer who will attend the University of Nevada in Reno. She is studying to become a nurse.

Natasha Dev is also a former hospital volunteer who is attending California State University in San Marcos with aspirations of becoming a neonatal nurse practitioner.

Rachel Fenner will attend Sacramento State to study nursing with hopes of specialize in the ICU.

Ariel Miller will also attend Sacramento State.

Sarah Stuck will attend Linfield College in Oregon and plans to use her degree to pursue a career as a pediatric surgical nurse.

"Each year, I am so impressed with the caliber of students who apply for the Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Foundation scholarships and this year is no exception," said Debbie Krizman, volunteer services scholarship chair. "We are honored to help support these students as we understand the importance of education and the growing healthcare needs of our region."

The Foundation scholarships help reduce students' financial burden with scholarship ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.

"Thank you so much for selecting me to receive this scholarship," said Sarah Stuck. "This money will substantially help me achieve my dreams of becoming a nurse. Thank you for supporting my continued education."

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital Foundation has offered scholarships to local students pursing a higher education in the medical field. Three of the scholarship opportunities honor valued leaders and community members who dedicated their service to Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital; William H. Lipshultz, Marion Rains, R.N., and Virginia Elson.

"We believe it is important to provide financial assistance to students to help make their college dreams a reality," said Krizman. "We wish all seven recipients the best of luck as they pursue their careers in the healthcare field."

Foundation scholarship are given to students who are have been accepted into an accredited college program with applications due each spring.

For more information on the Sutter Auburn Faith Foundation Scholarship program, call 530-320-1950.

Source: Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital