Ask the filmmaker at NCTV’s ‘Talk Back with the Filmmakers’ in Nevada City

WHAT: Thru the Lens 2018 Kick Off “Talk Back with the Filmmakers”

Want to make a movie? You're invited to come to a free "Talk Back With The Filmmakers" from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Nevada County Television. This is your chance to meet the makers of the winning screenplays and films featured in the 2017 Thru the Lens Script-to-Silver Screen Event.

This is a kick-off event for the 2018 competition.

Friday night's Q&A session will feature a screening of the 2017 films, which enjoyed their world premiere last October at the Del Oro Theatre.

The films and screenplay writers are: Issac Biggs, "A Defining Moment" (won Best Overall Film); Donna Cobb, "Pink Power" (which received Best Director award); Karen Busse, "Legacy of Love" (Busse's film received the Audience Favorite at the Del Oro event); Mila Johansen, "Lost and Found"; Annie Keeling, "Five Bars"; and Anna Morton, "The Ballad of Cheese Lewis" (recipient of the Best Screenplay award). The filmmakers will answer questions about the screenplay writing and filmmaking process.

All ages are invited to attend this free film screening and Q&A session. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information about Thru the Lens 2018 visit our website for entry forms and contest rules. This short script/short film contest is a fundraiser for the Nevada County Digital Media Center.

In other news at Nevada County Television and Digital Media Center…

NCTV has begun recording our new public affairs show, "Where Do We Go From Here?", which will begin airing in March on Mondays at 7 p.m. on the government channel, on NCTV's website and on YouTube. Hosted by former station manager and current board member, Lew Sitzer, "Where Do We Go From Here?" touches on local topics that have a global impact, including the plight of the homeless, the gun control debate, climate change and more.

The casting process continues for "Our Amazing Kids." This is a show for kids from ages 5 to 18, featured on NVTV's education channel. NCTV is looking for a talented and dynamic, kid-friendly individual who has an engaging and inspiring on-air presence to host the show and also seeks to cast young people to co-host each episode.

NCTV is looking for kids who have a skill or passion for something and are willing to teach others about that skill or passion. For more information contact Ramona Howard at: stationmanager@nevadacountytv.org.

NCTV welcomes local programming and new members. Public access programming is seen on Comcast Channel 11 and Suddenlink Channel 16. County and city government meetings are found on Channels 17 (Comcast) and 18 (Suddenlink). Educational programming is on Comcast Channel 18. If you don't subscribe to cable, programming can be viewed at http://www.nevadacountytv.org. If you'd like to submit your own program to NCTV, contact Executive Director Ramona Howard at stationmanager@nevadacountytv.org. Please check our website calendar as we are adding new events every week. Our 104 New Mohawk Road studio in Nevada City is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The station is closed from noon to 1 p.m.