ASiF’s 9th annual Holiday Open House & Trunk Show event in Grass Valley

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Artists' Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) invites the public for an unforgettable holiday art gift shopping, making and celebrating experience.

Interested guests are encouraged to come share a cup of hot spiced cider and holiday treats, attend family friendly gift making workshops, shop guest trunk show artists' pottery and jewelry while surrounded by hundreds of small original gift-able artworks as part of the gallery's ever changing Smallworks Holiday Show.

Pottery and jewelry trunk show artists Paul Steege of Sweetland Pottery, Cabrina Channing of Cabrina Channing Silverworks and Al Martinez of DaVinch Studios will set up shop for the day with special displays of their gorgeous gift-able wares.

Sweetland Pottery

Paul Steege's high-fired functional porcelain ware pottery line includes cups, bowls, teapots, soup tureens, storage jars, and various table items. Most pieces are made on the potters' wheel with subsequent altering techniques, and some pieces are constructed from clay slabs.

Many of the pieces are distinguished by handles made from manzanita twigs gathered on his land in the Sierra foothills. This softer wood element compliments the hardness of the ceramic forms creating a balance between precision and happenstance.

The work reflects the artists' appreciation of forms and textures found in nature, and as pottery comes together as everyday functional objects that encompass simplicity, integrity, and beauty.

Silverworks

Cabrina Channing's stunning heirloom quality gothic style jewelry appeals to a wide range of jewelry enthusiasts.

Her gorgeous classic bezel set stone works beg to be overturned in a bearing of their own special hidden intricacies and delicate lace-like windows through which the color and light of the stones they encase shine.

Her Nature Cast line reveals her love of the natural world with the use of sea creatures such as starfish, seahorses, and mammalian bone and other small skeletal wonders cast in sterling silver.

Metal arts

Known in local circles for his "Leaf a Day Project" of 2015 which culminated in a display of 365 hand fabricated abstract metal leaves, Martinez's current body of hand crafted silver, copper, bronze and nickel jewelry and decorative metal art takes form as feathers, leaves, flowers, vines and abstract sculptural elements with a unique steam punk style created by ancient metal art techniques such as repose, chasing and riveting.

In the gallery

Holiday Trunk Show Event guests will also enjoy the center's ever-changing Smallworks Holiday Show featuring over 300 small gift-able artworks by more than 40 artists.

Many agree this is ASiF's best show of the year offering holiday shoppers unique one of a kind fine art gifts. The Smallworks Holiday Show will hang through Dec. 23.

The Holiday Open House & Trunk Show starts this Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Holiday gift making workshops

Making gifts for loved ones is one of the most special things we can do for each other. For this special event ASiF resident and guest artists have several very special gift making workshops for you and your family.

10 – 11:30 a.m. — Clay angel making

This workshop is part of the Mud Hut's regular "Saturday — Try a Class" clay art program offering and is appropriate for adults and children of all ages. Children under six must be accompanied by an adult. $20 per student.

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Holiday ornament & garland making

Roll up your sleeves for this fun, creative family friendly activity. Families team up to make ornaments, popcorn and berry garlands to decorate your home, tree and to give as gifts. This workshop is free.

11 a.m. – Noon — Zentangle boomark gift making

Resident Artist Yvonne Bartlett will offer this fun relaxing gift making activity. These make lovely personal hand made gifts for all those book worms in your life. This workshop is free.

1 – 2 p.m. — Painted stick ornament making

Resident Artist Sally Herring will offer this wonderfully meditative gift making activity that lands each participant with beautiful — personally made hand painted ornaments. This Workshop is free.

1 – 2 p.m. — Clay ornament making for all ages

Resident Artist Annette Fuchs & Mud Hut Ceramics Instructor Claudia Jeffers, will offer this fun clay ornament making workshop. Families welcome. $1 – $5 Donation.

2 – 4 p.m. — "Tiny Cup" making — A wheel throwing adventure

Wheel throwing instructor, Saskia Martin will offer this fun workshop where guests are invited to pick one of her beautiful wheel thrown clay cups in (wet clay form) to embellish, decorate and personalize.

Cups will be kiln fired in time for guests to pick them up and give as gifts for Christmas. These make excellent shot glasses, port or saki cups. $10 per wheel thrown cup (includes glazing and firing).

2 – 4 p.m. — Encaustic wax painting workshop

Resident artists Sharon Griffiths and Barbara Harris will offer this workshop that invites guests to use ASiF's encaustic painting studio to create lovely miniature encaustic paintings. For adults and teens. By donation $8 – $10 per painting.

Main gallery & Foothills Ceramic Art Museum Exhibits

The "ever changing" Smallworks in the Foothills Holiday Show features over 300 small giftable artworks with new artists joining daily, and the Foothills Ceramic Art Museum's current exhibit, "Dinner at 8" The Art of Fine Dining.

For information on the art center's upcoming winter time activities, classes and workshops for adults and children, visit the ASiF website for it's winter line up of programs and classes for all ages in a wide range of media.

Gift certificates for classes will be available for purchase at the Dec. 9 event.

ASiF Gallery will hold special holiday hours through Dec. 23: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Artists' Studio in the Foothills Visual Arts Center of Nevada County is located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road, in Grass Valley. For more information go to http://www.asifstudios.com or call 530-274-7000.