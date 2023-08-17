On Thursday, August 17, from 4 – 7 p.m. the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) invites the public to their 3rd Thursday Open Studios Night, featuring private studio and classroom demonstrations by resident artists and instructors.
This monthly event offers the public personal introductions to the center’s community of resident artists working in their private studio spaces—while classroom demos offer a peek at the wide range of programs and classes available to student artists of all ages.
This month the center’s gallery will continue to showcase ASiF teachers and students in their 2023 Student & Teacher Show (S & T Show), featuring artworks in a wide range of media—including paintings, drawings, printmaking, pottery, sculpture, and fiber arts, and more! A special shout out to all to grab this last chance to see this year’s show and come personally congratulate the six talented recipients of this year’s S&T Show People’s Choice Awards... in the adult category: Maribel Young Kloss, Leslie Sorlien, and Joyce Wilson; and in the children’s category: Tesla Holyhead, Patience Dobos, and Noelle Heinrich!
Come meet the resident artists, teachers, and students that have made ASiF their creative home and learn how you can get involved in the many ongoing and upcoming exciting classes, programs, and community art events!
ASiF’s Gallery is open to the public on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and daily for classes to its student artists. The Student & Teacher Show will be on display through August 26.
GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT ASiF...
The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF), a 4000 square foot—fully equipped studio art center that opened its doors in 2008, offers classes and workshops in a variety of media for all ages, private and shared studio space for working artists, and a gallery to promote local and visiting artists. Their mission is to nurture the creative spirit of the community, providing a place where art can be made, displayed, and appreciated.
ASiF is home to more than 17 studio artists and instructors, offering classes for adults and children in drawing, painting, printmaking, pottery, sculpture fiber arts, and more!
The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) is located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road, in Grass Valley. For more information go to www.asifstudios.com or call 530-274-7000.