On Thursday, August 17, from 4 – 7 p.m. the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) invites the public to their 3rd Thursday Open Studios Night, featuring private studio and classroom demonstrations by resident artists and instructors.

This monthly event offers the public personal introductions to the center’s community of resident artists working in their private studio spaces—while classroom demos offer a peek at the wide range of programs and classes available to student artists of all ages.