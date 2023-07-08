On Friday, July 14th, from 5 — 7pm the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills invites you to the public to celebrate the opening reception for their 2023 Student & Teacher Show! The exhibit will showcase ASiF teachers and students’ of all ages — in a wide range of media — including paintings, drawings, printmaking, pottery, sculpture and fiber arts!

Come meet the teachers and students that have made ASiF their creative home — enjoy refreshments and live music — and learn about the many ongoing and upcoming classes, programs and community art events!