On Friday, July 14th, from 5 - 7pm the Artists' Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) invites the public to celebrate the opening reception for their 2023 Student & Teacher Show! The exhibit will showcase ASiF teachers and students' of all ages - in a wide range of media - including paintings, drawings, printmaking, pottery, sculpture and fiber arts!

Come meet the teachers and students that have made ASiF their creative home - enjoy refreshments and live music - and learn about the many ongoing and upcoming classes, programs and community art events!