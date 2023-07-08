On Friday, July 14th, from 5 - 7pm the Artists' Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) invites the public to celebrate the opening reception for their 2023 Student & Teacher Show! The exhibit will showcase ASiF teachers and students' of all ages - in a wide range of media - including paintings, drawings, printmaking, pottery, sculpture and fiber arts!
Come meet the teachers and students that have made ASiF their creative home - enjoy refreshments and live music - and learn about the many ongoing and upcoming classes, programs and community art events!
ASiF's Gallery is open to the public on Saturdays from 11am - 4pm and daily for classes to its student artists. The Student & Teacher Show will be on display through August 26th.
Participating students artists include Judith Bell, Rob Bennett, Susan Boyles, Nancy Bullock, Peg Butler, Jeanne Charbonneau, Sue Costa, Fanny Crouse, Mariella Cuniero, Patience Dobos, Hanna Gamble, Amy Geiser, Midge Giles, Chris Gritzmacher, Brenda Hayden, Emily Heinrich, Noelle Heinrich, Tesla Holyhead, Penny Jones, Karen Klayman, Jane Limonciello, Susan Michalski, Nancy Netherland, Katherine Popenuk, Marilyn Scholl, Alice Sosa, Valerie Stuart, Amy Sunderman, Linda Toll, Meghan Wharton, Leslie Wood, Amy Woods, Maribel Young, Jayden Zall, and many more!
The Artists' Studio in the Foothills (ASiF), a 4000 square foot - fully equipped studio art center that opened its doors in 2008, offering classes and workshops in a variety of media for all ages, private and shared studio space for working artists, and a gallery to promote local and visiting artists. Their mission is to nurture the creative spirit of the community, providing a place where are can be made, displayed and appreciated.
ASiF is home to more than 17 studio artists and instructors, offering classes for adults and children in drawing, painting, printmaking, pottery, sculpture and more!
The Artists' Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) is located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road, in Grass Valley. For more information go to www.asifstudios.com or call 530-274-7000.
Who:ASiF teachers and their students
What: Student & Teacher Show Opening Reception
Where: ASiF Studios, 940 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley, CA 95945
When: Friday,July 14th, 5 - 7pm