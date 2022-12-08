ASiF’s 15th Annual Holiday Open House & Trunk Show takes place Saturday

ASiF's Holiday Open House & Trunk Show will feature pottery by Chic Lotz and Rene Sprattling, gift making workshops for families and its ever changing Smallworks Holiday Show.

Submitted photo

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) 15th Annual Holiday Open House & Trunk Show takes place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a press release. The event features a guest artist pottery trunk show and family friendly gift making workshops throughout the day, the release states.

The gallery will feature it’s ever changing Smallworks in the Foothills Holiday Show, featuring over forty artists’ small original artworks. ASiF’s resident artists will feature their own private studio exhibitions and demonstrations and offer holiday gift making workshops in the center’s community classrooms, the release states.

Gift-making Workshops

A Holiday decor and gift card making workshop with resident artists and instructors will be ongoing throughout the day. Cost is $5 to $10 per student, the release states.

A clay ornament making class with resident artists and instructors will take place from noon to 2 p.m. The cost is also $5 – $10 per student, according to the release.

Pottery Trunk show

Guest Artists, Chic Lotz and Rene Sprattling will feature an exhibition of wheel thrown and hand built pottery for this special holiday sale, according to the release.

Chic Lotz is a potter, glaze chemist and teacher of over 45 years. She lives, works and teaches pottery and glaze chemistry out of her home studio located in Grass Valley. Her work has exhibited in galleries throughout the country, including the Carnegie Museum of Art Gift Shop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Frank Lloyd Wright Falling Water Museum Store in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, the Savannah College of Art & Design Gift Shop in Savannah, Georgia, and the Del Mano Gallery in Los Angeles. Her wood fired pottery was featured as part of the Sierra Foothills Clay Arts exhibition at Blue Line Arts in Roseville for the National Conference for the Education of Ceramic Art – NCECA in March of 2022. Her work has been featured in publications such as, Making Marks, by Robin Hopper and the Lark Book, 500 Platters. Awards include the Aftosa Merit Award of the California Clay Competition, and the Oregon Potter’s Guild Teapot Competition of the National Council on Education for the Ceramics Arts Conference exhibition in Portland Oregon in 2005.

“It is a thrill to feel my hands dancing with the clay on the potter’s wheel, making a round pot and then altering it by pushing and pull the clay here and there to see what might emerge,“ Lotz said in the release. ”Colorful glazes in blues, greens and earth tones are my specialty. Vases, large and small bowls, platters, salad sets, jars, and casseroles are just a few of the many items I make to delight your eyes, hands and heart!”

Rene Sprattling is a ceramic artist of over fifty years. In addition to her masterful functional wheel thrown pottery, she has become known for her beautiful hand built vessels and sculptural works. Rene co-owned and operated the much loved and remembered ceramic art gallery, Mostly Clay, which thrived for many years in Nevada City’s historic district.

“Many properties of the medium attract me, including the malleability and tactile feel of clay,“ Sprattling said in the release. ”The ancient aspect of the earth, turned from original stone, back to stone. It is this changeability that lives within us all, which speaks to me. Lessons learned, like patience, acceptance, detachment, inspiration and pure joy are what keep me in the studio. It is not the object, or the product, so much as the making, which feeds my soul.“

In the gallery guests will enjoy more of the center’s ever-changing Smallworks in the Foothills Holiday Show featuring hundreds of small gift-able artworks by over 40 artists, the release states. The Smallworks Holiday Show is open weekends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment through December 18.