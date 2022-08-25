ASiF hosts final Summer Open House — Open Studio Night tonight

On Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 – 7 p.m., the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) will host their final Summer Open House — Open Studio Night. This event is free and open to the public. Join ASiF artists for an evening of fine art, food, wine and live music. Visual art demonstrations in a wide range of media will be offered in each of the artists’ private studio spaces and in the center’s three community classrooms. A gallery exhibit representing 15 resident artists and instructors will also be on display.

Artist demonstrations and exhibits in ASiF’s main gallery and studios will include: Ceramic Sculpture, Pottery, Oils, Acrylics, Watercolor, Charcoal and Pastels by Eric Bevel, Roseanne Burke, Sheila Butchko, Andrea Caturegli, Cheri Guerrette, Teresa Diyaolu, Barbara Harris, Claudia Jeffers, Jill Mahanna, Susan Michalski, Amanda Paoletti, Deborah Ries, Andrew Sellery, Ana Vaturi and Kathryn Wronski.

Art demonstrations and activities in the classrooms will include a multi-color reduction relief printmaking demo’ by Lani Zila representing ASiF’s new Young Artist Programs (YAP) featuring classes in a wide range of media for kids; a watercolor demo’ by Cheri Guerrette representing her popular painting classes for Adults and kids; and a clay art demo’ and Q & A session offered by instructor Claudia Jeffers’ Mud Hut program representing her year round series of Adult & Teen Hand building classes which feature instruction in a wide range of clay art techniques through thematic, culturally diverse course work.

This event marks the art center’s third and final Summer Open House/Open Studio Night event — to be followed by several gallery shows and events during their busy fall and winter show season: The Open Studios Art Tour & Altar Show in October, the Smallworks Holiday Show in November and the Holiday Open House & Trunk Show event in December.

CALL TO ARTISTS

Artists interested in participating in ASiF’s fall show lineup can find art specifications, dates and deadlines on the Call to Artists’ page of the ASiF website: asifstudios.com

GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT ASiF

ASiF is a 4,000 square foot, fully equipped studio art center established in 2008, offering classes and workshops in a variety of media for all ages, private and shared studio space for working artists, and a gallery to promote local and visiting artists. Their mission is to nurture the creative spirit of the community, providing a place where are can be made, displayed and appreciated.

ASiF is the creative home to 14 studio artists and instructors, offering classes for adults and children in drawing, painting, printmaking, pottery, sculpture, mixed media and more.

ASiF is located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley. The gallery is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. For more information go to http://www.asifstudios.com or call 530-274-7000.

Source: Artists’ Studio in the Foothills

KNOW & GO WHAT: ASiF Summer Open House & Open Studio Night WHO: ASiF’s Resident Artists & Instructors WHERE: 940 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 25, 5 – 7 p.m. FOR MORE INFO: Contact Amanda Paoletti at 530-210-3162 or amandapaoletti.asif@gmail.com ; Website: http://www.asifstudios.com