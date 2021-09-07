Arts Works Gallery spotlights jeweler and mosaic artist
Art Works Gallery has become a go-to location to purchase fine jewelry and unique gifts. The September Spotlight shines on Vilina Hutter, one of the fine jewelers in the Art Works Gallery. Vilina will be demonstrating the ancient art of cloisonné, using vitreous enamel to fuse thin layers of colored glass to color images that are created by fine silver wires fixed to a silver base. Lori Humphrey will be demonstrating the creation of a mosaic window starting with an empty window pane and finishing with a spectacular piece of art.
Applications are now being accepted by Art Works Gallery for artists interested in becoming members in this local fine art gallery.
Art Works Gallery is an award winning juried artists’ co-operative with an eleven year history on Mill Street, a favorite destination of both locals and tourists. The gallery features work in wood, glass, clay, metal, fiber, photography and painting.
Source: Art Works Gallery
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Art Works Gallery Second Saturday Spotlight
WHO: Vilina Hutter, Jeweler; and Lori Humphrey, Mosaic Artist
WHAT: Jewelry and Mosaic Demonstration
WHERE: Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street on the mall in historic downtown Grass Valley, CA
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
