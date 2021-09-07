Arts Works Gallery spotlights jeweler and mosaic artist

Art Works Gallery has become a go-to location to purchase fine jewelry and unique gifts. The September Spotlight shines on Vilina Hutter, one of the fine jewelers in the Art Works Gallery. Vilina will be demonstrating the ancient art of cloisonné, using vitreous enamel to fuse thin layers of colored glass to color images that are created by fine silver wires fixed to a silver base. Lori Humphrey will be demonstrating the creation of a mosaic window starting with an empty window pane and finishing with a spectacular piece of art.

Applications are now being accepted by Art Works Gallery for artists interested in becoming members in this local fine art gallery.

Art Works Gallery is an award winning juried artists’ co-operative with an eleven year history on Mill Street, a favorite destination of both locals and tourists. The gallery features work in wood, glass, clay, metal, fiber, photography and painting.

Source: Art Works Gallery

KNOW & GO WHAT: Art Works Gallery Second Saturday Spotlight WHO: Vilina Hutter, Jeweler; and Lori Humphrey, Mosaic Artist WHAT: Jewelry and Mosaic Demonstration WHERE: Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street on the mall in historic downtown Grass Valley, CA WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jeweler Vilina Hutter

Photo by Dee Anne Dinelli

Mosaic Artist Lori Humphrey

Provided photo

Image of the Cloisonné River by jeweler Vilina Hutter.

Provided photo