Arts & plants: History & time themed Spring Fling Art Show & Plant Sale from Neighborhood Center of the Arts

Neighborhood Center of the Arts annual Spring Fling Art Show & Plant Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Meet and greet the artists from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests who participate can enjoy the talent show and barbecue while shopping for unique art created in the Neighborhood Center of the Arts studios including, but not limited to, paintings, fiber art, ceramics, jewelry, wood and more.

Plants donated from local nurseries will also be available for purchase. The shop is open until 4 p.m. and the show and sale continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

In keeping with the theme for this year's art show, History & Time, Neighborhood Center of the Arts is debuting "Eye Candy," miniature works of art created by our talented artists and dispensed from a vintage 1940s era candy vending machine.

Neighborhood Center of the Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit art center for adults with intellectual, physical and/or developmental disabilities, serving Nevada County since 1984.

For more information visit http://www.ncagrassvalleyca.org

Source: Neighborhood Center of the Arts.