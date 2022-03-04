Arts center receives $92,000 grant from county

Bubbles of molten glass, the buzz of laser cutters, the flash of a plasma torch and funky fresh upcycled sculptures are just some of the interesting sights and sounds to be experienced when touring the 20,000 square foot arts facility at The Curious Forge in Nevada City. The Curious Forge, or “Forge” as members call it, is much like a health club for artists and makers that enables people to get trained and use an amazing array of equipment under guidance of experienced volunteers.

Now all of these opportunities will be even more accessible to the public through the County of Nevada’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation for Community & Economic Resiliency grant. With the grant funds, The Curious Forge will be expanding public programs for youth, seniors and our underserved community members. Also planned are workforce development programs, intergenerational skill sharing as well as charter and homeschool programs. The Curious Forge will be developing these programs, purchasing youth safety equipment and a 15 passenger van to insure everyone has access to the amazing array of equipment and expertise they have to offer.

If you, your cohort of students, business or organization want to see what opportunities there are The Forge welcomes you to come for a tour of the space. Call 530- 446-2777 to schedule a tour. Or, learn more about the happenings at the Forge @.thecuriousforge.org

Source: The Curious Forge