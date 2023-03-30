On Friday, March 31, from 5-8 p.m., the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) Art Center will host the opening reception for their inaugural “Ekphrastic Fantastic: Art-Inspired Poetry” event, according to a press release.
Ekphrastic poetry is poetry inspired by art. The most famous example of ekphrastic poetry is a work entitled “Ode on a Grecian Urn” by John Keats, an English poet of the early 1800’s, the release states.
For this exhibit, local poets have been invited to write poems inspired by art created by the resident artists at ASiF Studios, the release states. The works of 15 artists and 17 poets will be displayed side by side in the center’s gallery, according to the release.
At the opening reception, guests are invited to a presentation of ekphrastic poetry readings by the poets, while viewing the works which inspired them. Published works by the poets will also be available for sale and signing, the release states.
This event is a collaboration between ASiF Art Center and the Nevada County Arts Council, and is an official event of the Sierra Poetry Festival. Its mission is to create an annual event that brings together — to celebrate and cross pollinate — two distinct and thriving communities of local visual artists and poets, according to the release.
Participating poets are Gene Berson, Catharine Bramkamp, Kirsten Casey, Katie Chilton, Liz Collins, Molly Fisk, Betty Naegele Gundred, Maxima Kahn, Iven Lourie, Donna Meares, Susan Michalski, Judie Rae, Ellen Reynard, Susan Solinsky, Julie Valin, Robin Wallace and George Young.
Participating artists are Eric Bevel, Roseanne Burke, Andrea Cateregli, Barbara Harris, Claudia Jeffers, Michelle Jewett, Karin Lawler, Susan Michalski, Amanda Paoletti, Grace Pieper, Stephanie Schriver, Ana Vaturi, Robin Wallace, and Kathryn Wronski.
This event is free and open to the public, the release states.
KNOW & GO WHAT: “Ekphrastic Fantastic: Art-Inspired Poetry,” a show of poems and the artwork that inspired them. WHEN: Friday, March 31; 5 – 8 p.m. WHERE: ASiF Artists’ Studios in the Foothills at 940 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley ADMISSION: Admission is free; donations are appreciated MORE INFO: Amanda Paoletti, Executive Director at ASiF Studios / 530-210-3162; https://www.asifstudios.com {related_content_uuid}4d067fe1-99b2-463f-9c7a-551cd963fbca{/related_content_uuid}