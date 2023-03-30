On Friday, March 31, from 5-8 p.m., the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) Art Center will host the opening reception for their inaugural “Ekphrastic Fantastic: Art-Inspired Poetry” event, according to a press release.

Ekphrastic poetry is poetry inspired by art. The most famous example of ekphrastic poetry is a work entitled “Ode on a Grecian Urn” by John Keats, an English poet of the early 1800’s, the release states.