Artists’ Studio in the Foothills offers summer classes for youth

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills will be offering ummer 2022 Young Artist Programs & Classes for students ages 8 – 18.

Artists’ Studio in the Foothills has created two distinct programs for young artists: The Young Artist Program (YAP), a series of 3 to 5 two hour classes that meet daily on weekdays, and the Young Artist Residency Program (YARP), a studio membership option for high school seniors that meets once or twice weekly for two hour sessions.

Artists’ Studio in the Foothills’s Young Artist Programs (YAP & YARP) features seven weeks of in-person classes and studio membership options for kids and teens, starting June 13 and going through Aug. 5. These programs are scheduled to continue into the fall and the school year with a wide range of after school and weekend art classes and memberships for young artists.

Young Artist Program

Young Artist Program classes are taught by art teachers at Nevada County schools, the Artist in the Schools Program sponsored by the California Arts Council and the Nevada County Arts Council, and resident artists at Artist Studio in the Foothills. Classes range from media based options, such as watercolor, wheel throwing/pottery and printmaking to thematic/project based classes such as Mixed Media Album Covers, Altered-Book Art Journals and Fractured Self Portraits. For more info and to register visit: http://www.asifstudios.com/young-artist-programs-classes .

YOUNG ARTIST PROGRAM CLASSES Expressive Art: Pop-Art Celebrity Portrait with Margaret Lindsey June 27 to July 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 5 two hour classes for ages 12 – 18 Altered Book Art Journals & Mixed Media Album Covers with Nancy Schaefer July 11 – 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 5 two hour classes for ages 12 – 18 Watercolor for Teens with Cheri Guerrette July 11, 12 and 13, 2 to 4 p.m. / 3 two hour classes for ages 12 – 18 Fractured Self-portraits with Margaret Lindsey July 18 – 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 5 two hour classes for ages 12 – 18 Telling the Story: Painting & Collage with Denise Wey July 25 – 29, 2 to 4 p.m. / 3 two hour classes for ages 12 – 18 Phone Pix Painting Project with Margaret Lindsey Aug. 1 – 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 5 two hour classes for ages 12 – 18 Wheel Throwing – Pottery Class with Andrew Sellery Aug. 1 – 5, 2 to 5 p.m. / 5 three hour classes for ages 15 – 18 Artists in Action with Kaleen Chatigny June 20 to 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 5 two hour classes for ages 8 – 12 Monotype Printmaking Workshop With Lani Zila June 27 – July 1, 2 to 4 p.m. & July 18 – 22, 2 to 4 p.m. / 5 two hour classes for ages 8 – 12 Altered Book Art Journals & Mixed Media Collage on Canvas with Nancy Schaefer July 25 – 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 5 two hour classes for ages 8 – 12

Young Artist Residency Program (YARP)

Artists’ Studio in the Foothills’s YARP is a studio membership offering for high school seniors. This program is scheduled to continue through the fall and into the school year. YARP is a much less structured program than YAP and is designed to provide a weekly meeting space for young artists to create community, make art together, get support and mentoring from adult artists, learn about new art opportunities, connect with ASiF’s stable of professional resident artists and local and regional artists and more. Weekly meetings are non instructed sessions during which YARP members work side by side with a rotating group of adult resident and visiting artists offering camaraderie, mentoring and support.

YARP monthly membership is $30 and scholarships are available. 17-year-old applicants may apply with an 18-year-old co-member.

ASiF is accepting applications for YARP memberships now. Applicants are asked to fill out a short questionnaire for determining member’s needs and interests. YARP Members meet weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. Visit http://www.asifstudios.com/young-artist-residency-program for more info and to apply.

YARP MEMBERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES Two – 2 hour weekly meetings on Thursdays and Saturdays Special Guest Artist Visits Ongoing mentoring and support by professional artists Q&A sessions and Art Talks with professional artists Demonstrations & technical support in a wide range of media Critiques with peers & professional artists New media opportunities to try new things Materials & Supplies advice and support Exhibition opportunities & applications support Collaborative projects & exhibition opportunities with professional artists Group & Individual art mentoring Scholarships for membership & materials – and so much more!

Though vaccinations are not currently required for students and teachers, due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, YAP & YARP participants are asked to please wear masks to protect themselves and each other while inside the classroom.

Artists’ Studio in the Foothills

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills is a 4,000 square foot, fully equipped studio art center that opened its doors in 2008 to offering classes and workshops in a variety of media for all ages, private and shared studio space for working artists, and a gallery to promote local and visiting artists. Their mission is to nurture the creative spirit of the community, providing a place where art can be made, displayed and appreciated.

Artists’ Studio in the Foothills is the creative home to 12 studio artists and instructors, offering classes for adults and children in drawing, painting, printmaking, pottery, sculpture, mixed media and more.

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills is located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road, in Grass Valley. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go to http://www.asifstudios.com or call 530-274-7000.

Source: Artists’ Studio in the Foothills

KNOW & GO WHO: Teaching artists for elementary to high school age students WHAT: Art Classes & Membership Programs for ages 8 – 18 WHERE: ASiF Studios, 940 Idaho Maryland Road, Grass Valley WHEN: June 13 – Aug. 5. Enrolling now MORE INFO: Contact Amanda Paoletti at 530-210-3162 or email amandapaoletti.asif@gmail.com . Visit http://www.asifstudios.com

Fractured self portrait by student artist. Artists' Studio in the Foothills’s Young Artist Program offers classes and studio membership options for kids and teens ages 8 - 18, June 13 through Aug. 5.

Provided

A fractured self portrait by a student artist.

Provided