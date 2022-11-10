Artists raise money for Food Bank of Nevada County

There’s something for everyone at the Art Works Gallery in Grass Valley. Saturday is the kickoff day for the gallery’s annual benefit drive for the Food Bank of Nevada County.

“As artists, we feel good about donating our art – and people feel good about buying it, because all the money goes to the Food Bank,” Katie Wolff said.

She should know. She is donating her painting of Father Christmas to the annual Art Works Gallery benefit for the Food Bank of Nevada County.

This Saturday, Nov. 12, the benefit drive kicks off in the gallery in downtown Grass Valley. The kickoff coincides with Grass Valley’s Holiday Open House celebration. The gallery will be serving refreshments.

Customers plan on winning a carved gourd by artist Bill Wilson.

Until Dec. 17, gallery patrons will have the opportunity to buy tickets for chances to win the objects d’art of their desire. And those objects are: “Ceramics, jewelry, paintings, wood turning, furniture, metal, mosaics, mixed media, fabric, photography, and sculpture,” Wolff said.

Gallery customers hoping to draw their own ticket at Art Works Gallery annual Holiday Benefit.

A drawing will be held on Dec. 17 during the gallery’s annual Holiday Celebration party. You don’t have to be there to win, however, it is important to write your name and phone number clearly on each ticket so you can be notified if you do win.

The Art Works Gallery is owned and operated by 33 local artists who both work in the store and show their art in the gallery, said Wolff, who is a member of the gallery co-op.

“The Art Works Gallery has been voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past seven years,” she added.

Artist Katie Wolff is offering her painting of Father Christmas as a prize in the Art Works Gallery benefit drive for the Food Bank of Nevada County.

SUCH A DEAL

Here’s the way it works. Donated items in the gallery are identified by a special paper bag. If you see something you like, buy a ticket for $2, put your name and phone on the ticket, and drop it in the bag.

If you really like it, you can increase your odds by buying more tickets. Buying more tickets is encouraged and incentivized: Three tickets for $5 and seven tickets for $10.

And if you really, really like it, you can buy 15 tickets for $20.

Of course, you might see other artwork you wouldn’t mind winning, especially if that’s the only way you could afford it.

“It’s a win-win,” Wolff explained. You increase your odds of winning and the Food Bank wins.

“Roaring Falls” painting donated by Dori Greenbaum.

FEED THE NEED

Founded in 1986, the nonprofit Food Bank of Nevada County is the front-line of the effort to make sure no one in our community goes hungry. Food is distributed monthly in North San Juan, Washington and Higgins Corner, and twice monthly in Grass Valley.

The food insecurity of vulnerable Nevada County residents has been growing every year since the beginning of the pandemic. In 2019, 24,881 individual servings were given out. At the height of the pandemic, servings rose to 97,219, said Nicole McNeely, then-executive director of the Food Bank in a September interview.

Already this year, she said, “We’ve served over 61,000 individual servings – and we haven’t even gotten to the busiest time of the year!” (McNeely has since changed jobs and is now executive director of Child Advocates of Nevada County.)

That was September. This is now the busiest time of the year, and inflation is wreaking havoc on family food budgets.

“We are starting our annual food benefit drive earlier than ever this year with the hope of making an even bigger impact,” Wolff reported. “Every dollar that you help raise goes directly to the Food Bank.”

Yvon Dockter is one of 33 local artists who is donating artwork to the Art Works Gallery benefit drive for the Food Bank of Nevada County.

A MATTER OF PRIDE

“The gallery artists take pride in donating to this very worthwhile cause. Over the years, our efforts have raised thousands of dollars to help feed our community,” Wolff said.

She urged people to come to the gallery Saturday to help kick off this year’s fundraising drive. “It’s also a great place to buy greeting cards,” she added.

The Art Works Gallery is located at 113 Mill Street in historic downtown Grass Valley. Holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Friday and Saturday until 8 p.m., and Sunday until 5 p.m.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.com .

You get your choice of anything in Candy Ekstrom’s display if yours is the winning ticket in the Dec. 17 drawing at the Art Works Gallery.

