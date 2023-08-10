Usually held on the Second Saturday of each month, this August’s “Artists in Action” event at Art Works Gallery will be held on Sunday, August 13. The August Artist is fused glass artist Jan Anderson.
Throughout a career in nursing, Jan continued to be pulled toward visual arts. Jan has long loved all mediums of art and has studied art since the ‘80s. She has dabbled with painting, Mache, Clay, Fabric, Encaustic, Wood, and Printmaking, but it wasn’t until she moved to Las Vegas in 2000 with her husband and three sons, that she found the medium that really spoke to her. Jan visited a glass studio. This is when elements of science and artistic expression came together for her in the form of fused glass and she fell in love with the medium and its wonderful colors and options.
She returned to California and continued to develop her art. In 2016, Jan and her husband relocated to beautiful Nevada County. She loves Nevada County! Everywhere she looks, she sees inspiration for her next creations and, so does her husband, Don, who is an amazing wood artist. She and Don create art together which adds to her fun. In addition, Don creates beautiful wood stands for all of Jan’s creations.
“Glass is Magical! It’s enticing and playful. It draws you into its depths then bounces you out in a flash of sparkle. It is sensuous, soft, and molten hot yet it can be cold, hard, and cutting. It takes you on a journey whether you are viewing it or creating with it. This enchanted medium, the only known liquid solid on earth, calls to the mad scientist in my heart.”
Jan loves the tremendous versatility of glass. She found so much fun in pulling together her love of nature, people, and animals to express herself using both her science and her art background. She sees every project as a way to start anew and strives for each piece to be unique and complete in itself. At the same time, Jan knows that each piece is a step in further learning. She loves experimenting with new techniques on a small piece and then letting that experience inspire a follow-on project that combines the new with what she has already mastered.
Her work is often tactile, bringing out the playful side of glass—tempting one to touch the untouchable and tease the mind to wonder “how’d she do that?” Jan will demonstrate the versatility of the glass fusion process using different colors and textures, including powder, frit, sheet glass, and dichroic styles.