Usually held on the Second Saturday of each month, this August’s “Artists in Action” event at Art Works Gallery will be held on Sunday, August 13. The August Artist is fused glass artist Jan Anderson.

Throughout a career in nursing, Jan continued to be pulled toward visual arts. Jan has long loved all mediums of art and has studied art since the ‘80s. She has dabbled with painting, Mache, Clay, Fabric, Encaustic, Wood, and Printmaking, but it wasn’t until she moved to Las Vegas in 2000 with her husband and three sons, that she found the medium that really spoke to her. Jan visited a glass studio. This is when elements of science and artistic expression came together for her in the form of fused glass and she fell in love with the medium and its wonderful colors and options.