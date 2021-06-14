 Artists helping artists: Art Works Gallery, community raise funds for Youth Arts Program | TheUnion.com
Artists helping artists: Art Works Gallery, community raise funds for Youth Arts Program

Elias Funez
  

The Center for the Arts’ Brynn Farwell receives a check for $5,300 from members of Grass Valley’s Art Works Gallery during Saturday’s Art Walk. The money was fundraised through the sales of more than 150 10 inch by 10 inch canvas pieces of art displayed in the gallery’s entryway. The money will help fund the Youth Art Scholarship program at The Center for the Arts. Scholarships are given to kids between 8 and 14 years of age.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Art Works Gallery artists that produced art for The Center for the Arts’ Youth Art Program gathered in front of the art still available for purchase Saturday at Art Works Gallery. The newest member, Photographer Bill Wages, donated eight of his photographs printed on canvas. Many of the Art Works artists and the community donated multiple pieces of their art and none of the artists involved received any compensation.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
The 10 inch by 10 inch canvas art pieces are decorated uniquely by each individual that donated them for benefit to The Center for the Arts’ Youth Arts Program scholarships.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

