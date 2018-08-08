Artist of the Month at the Avanguardia Wines Tasting Room

INFO: For more information, contact the tasting room at 530-274-9911 or visit http://www.jillmahanna.com and http://www.avanguardiawines.com

WHAT : Fine wines and fine art, plus a reception for oil painter Jill Mahanna

Jill Mahanna, painter of abstract landscapes, is exhibiting at the Avanguardia Wines Tasting Room throughout the month of August. A reception for the artist will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday.

Mahanna has lived in Nevada City and painted landscapes of the foothills for 25 years. The local rivers, mountains, and forests are her inspiration.

Her recent work is characterized by vivid colors and bold movement, and traverses the realm of abstraction. There are subtle paths through each painting, inviting the viewer to enter the artist's world and wander for a while.

Recently, Mahanna has become interested in the parallels between how we move through the physical world and how we move through the timeline of our lives.

"The paths in my paintings are a metaphor for the ways in which we wander through our lives, the choices we make, the obstacles in our way, and where we may end," Mahanna said. "Is there a destination?"

Mahanna is a resident artist at Artists' Studio in the Foothills, the visual arts center and gallery located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley, and additional work may be viewed there.

Avanguardia Tasting Room hours are from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. The tasting room is located on Mill Street next to the Del Oro Theatre in downtown Grass Valley.

For more information contact the tasting room at 530-274-9911 or visit http://www.avanguardiawines.com.